8TH PNG Games confirmed

PNG Sports Foundation will host the games in partnership with the PNG Olympic Committee, National Sports Federations and the National Capital District Commission.

The Games Organizing Committee member, Albert Veratau said that this event has been deferred for a number of times and it has to go ahead.

“Provinces have committed to the games so the games will happen. We are not looking at any deferment. We are going to host it. With or without support, we will host it,” said Veratau.

“We need to host it and get the 8th PNG Games out of the way. Because it has been hanging in our heads in the last six years now. It’s not the question of we will host it or not, we are definitely hosting the Games.”

The Games Council moved the games to January 2024, as some of the provincial teams would use school facilities for accommodation. The provinces have had discussion with the schools in NCD and have secured their accommodations.

The Games Council confirmed that 18 provinces confirmed by accreditation to participate in the event. The provinces yet to accredit their participants are Enga, East Sepik, Madang and East New Britain.

The accreditation report released by the Games Organizing Committee indicated that 4720 participants have accredited online. The numbers are expected to increase to 6000 with the remaining for provinces accredit their participants.

The Games Council salute the 22 provincial governments and the 96 district development authorities for recognizing the value of sports and how it contributes to nation building by supporting the youths to proudly wear their respective provincial colors in the event.

The following sporting codes confirmed for the PNG Games are; Athletics, basketball, Boxing, Soccer, Powerlifting, Rugby League Nines, Rugby Touch, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Netball, and Rugby Union Sevens.