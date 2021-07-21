8 Represent PNG

Athletes representing PNG are Ryan Maskelyn and Judith Meauri in swimming, both in their respective events, Dika Toua and Morea Baru, also in their respective weight category and divisions, John Ume in boxing in his weight category of 57 – 63kg, Rellie Kaputin in athletics and Sailing duo Rose Lee Numa and Teariki Lee Numa.

Secretary General for PNGOC Auvita Rapilla said, “We so fortunate to have a duo represent us for the first time in the sport of sailing and also their first time in the Olympics. Both Rose and Tearika have qualified on merit in the sport of sailing and am very proud of them.”

“I just want to see our athletes give all their best and not worry too much, and to make PNG proud, as we stand behind them and the many support from back home,” said Rapilla.

The Olympic Games opening ceremony is only two sleeps away. The first event for PNG will be on the 24th, when PNG champion weight lifter Dika Toua takes the stand to compete in the first day of competition. After Toua, her fellow athletes will follow suite in sailing, boxing and athletics.