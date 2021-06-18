7s Olympic Qualifiers Underway

The World Cup Sevens action gets underway as the competing teams aim to secure two women’s and one men’s spot for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The playing squads was finalized on Thursday, as the captains were welcomed at the Monaco Palace.

The 12 women’s and nine men’s teams will compete in respective pools with PNG Palais slotted in Women’s Pool B with Kazakhstan, Jamaica and Tunisia.

The women’s team will feature, Argentina Colombia, France, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Mexico, PNG, Russia, Samoa and Tunisia.

The Palais will meet a fired up Tunisia in its opening match for Pool B.

The PNG women are expecting a positive result from the Rugby 7s qualifiers have other international tournaments to look forward to according to Development Manager, Ian Liveras.

In the women’s competition, the 12 teams will compete in three pools of three teams.

The two top teams in each pool, plus the two third-placed teams with the highest point totals will qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

With the two Olympic qualification places available, both winners in the final two games will claim a spot for Tokyo.

The draw sees Colombia and France, the only women’s teams to have participated in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, paired together in a strong looking Pool C alongside Hong Kong and Madagascar.

Rugby fans in PNG and around the world can catch all the action from Monaco live on World Rugby and the World Rugby Youtube and Facebook page.