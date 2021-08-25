60 Nil Score Line

Only a few minutes into the first half and Panthers scored their first try, followed by a second to lead the match 12 nil.

Panthers continued their try-scoring streak, and by halftime, were celebrating on 40 points, while Butterflies struggled to catch their breath.

In the second half continued the onslaught.

Butterflies succumbed to heavy defeat, still scoreless, as Panthers walked off with 60 points.

Winning Coach Kaim Mai said was happy with the win, but reckons the ladies need to polish up on individual performances.

“It’s not the performance I was expecting to see from the girls as they didn’t follow my instructions. They played individually in the field and not as a team. As we hope to maintain our title this season, the girls will have to focus on their training and try to execute that on field,” said Mai.

Mai said the team is looking forward to maintain their win in the next match.