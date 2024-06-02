6 teams for Pacific Netball Series

Teams competing in this year’s tournament and their world rankings are; Tonga (8th), Fiji (15th), Samoa (17th), Namibia (20th), Singapore (24th) and Australian First Nations Invitational Team (unranked).

The international series, which is returning for the fourth time provides the opportunity for teams from the Pacific and beyond to compete for world ranking points and is supported by the Australian Government’s high performance PacificAus Sports program.

Fiji Pearls, Samoa Tifa Moana, Tonga Tala and Singapore will make their return to the Pacific Netball Series, with reigning champions Tonga looking to secure their fourth straight title. Papua New Guinea will not participate this year.

These teams will be joined by Namibia Desert Jewels, as well as the inaugural Australian First Nations Invitational Team who make their debut at the Pacific Netball Series.

The inclusion of the inaugural Australian First Nations Invitational Team provides an opportunity for Pacific national teams to improve their performance through exposure to elite state players and some of the best up-and-coming talent in Australia.

The opening ceremony starts on Sunday, June 9, with preliminary rounds taking place between Monday June 10 and Friday June 14.

The first matches on Monday, June 10, will see; Fiji take on Singapore, Samoa versus Namibia and an exciting match wait in the challenge between Tonga and First Nations Aus.