6 qualify for Oceania championships

Timothy Tuna (10.79), Pais Wisil 10.68 and Emmanuel Anis 10.83 all comfortably negotiated the first round as did Leonie Beu (12.08) Adrine Monagi (12.09) and Isila Apkup (12.19) in the women’s event.

Daniel Baul and William Peka also qualified for the 400m hurdles final. Scholastica Herman showed the same determination in the 1500m that she displayed at the Pacific Games, valiantly trying to stay with three New Zealanders and maintaining good form over the last 200m, clocking 4mins 46.94 seconds and finishing fourth. Ray Heru (5min 11) and Monica Kalua 5:14.99 also completed the 1500m.

The men's race was a very good one for PNG record holder, Aquila Turalom, as he fought hard to stay with the leading pack until the final stages of the race and finished in 4mn 03.36 seconds. Regina Edwards was PNG’s first medallist of the championships, taking silver in the Ambulant Shot Put.

PNG opted out of the men's 4*400m relay to allow the athletes to focus on their events and with the top PNG female sprinters doing the same, the opportunity was taken to give Joy Tieba, Denlyne Siliwen, Patricia Kuku some experience with Raylyne Kanam making up the quartet.

The action for PNG starts at 13:00 pm local time Wednesday with the 400m hurdles finals followed by the 100m semi-finals, 400m heats, 5000m finals, and the 100m finals.

Rellie Kaputin also competes in the long jump, Steven Abraham in the 100m, and Jack Mahuru in the under-18 high jump.