50K support for New Irealand rugby league

At the presentation ceremony, Governor Sir Julius Chan emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the growth of Rugby League in New Ireland.

The K50,000 funding is part of the provincial government's annual support grant. The funding support is a result of an MOU signed between the provincial government and the NIPG and PNGRFL in 2020. According to the MOU, the provincial government has committed K100, 000 in annual funding to the New Ireland Rugby Football League.

Chairman Benjamin Wakip expressed gratitude for the funding, which will be used to support local leagues in registering with the PNG Rugby Football League and paying affiliation fees. Wakip assured the provincial government, stakeholders, and supporters that the money would be put to good use.

Wakip also announced that the calendar for this year's events, including pre-season trials, which have been finalized and will be released soon. This announcement indicates that the New Ireland Rugby Football League is actively working to promote the sport and provide opportunities for players to compete.