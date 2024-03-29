47th National Game Fishing titles underway

Over the years the tournament has become Papua New Guinea’s largest event on the sporting calendar with hundreds of anglers, attracting a growing corporate sponsorship. This year 34 boats with over 230 anglers are out to compete.

Given favorable weather conditions, there’s been some big catches over the past five days. A lot of female and junior teams are also in the mix, making the event fun and exciting.

Port Moresby Game Fishing Club President Robbie Huxley said participants in this year’s event are coming from as far as Australia and across the country. Huxley said the last time Port Moresby hosted the event, they had 27 boats. The aim this year was to exceed, which they did.

He said Day 3 of the competition, Monday, started with a smaller field of 11 boats that went about their business from as early as 5am.The highlight of the day was Caitlins epic catch, landing a 96.6kg blue marlin on 24 kilos.

This year there there are a number of debutants including women and juniors, many of whom are learning a few lessons and picking up some practical skills on the art of game fishing.

Huxley added that without the support of the 52 corporate sponsors and partners from across the country, this event would not be possible.

Game Fishing brings together different people from all walks of life. The President, an avid angler himself, was able to catch up with a few others to tell their story and share their experience.

The 47th Game Fishing Titles concludes this Sunday 31st March.