47th GFA titles tagged best

The anglers have for the past nine days enjoyed the pristine water conditions in Port Moresby and some amazing catches tagging the 47th National Game Fishing Titles a success.

Regarded as one of the biggest events on PNG’s sporting calendar, this year’s Titles was slated as the best hosted by the Moresby Game Fishing Club, with credit given to President Robbie Huxley and his hard working committee for their seamless effort and commitment to make it happen.

In his closing address, Huxley acknowledged and thanked the four naming rights sponsors SP Brewery, Trukai, Islands Petroleum, Coastal Shipping, and Dunlop PNG for coming onboard to make this year’s event such a huge success and a memorable one.

While congratulating everyone for coming out in numbers to make this year’s event the best. The President extended a special shout out to the visiting boats coming from Cairns and Lae, giving the event a red-hot competition.

Huxley also extended his gratitude to his committee for their seamless effort and commitment saying they have been working on this for almost a year now and comes with a lot of emotions, and a lot of stress that took a toll on everyone. But overall it’s been a fantastic event with everyone pulling together nicely to deliver a successful event.

In summary, Robbie was proud to announce that this year they had 34 boats, 288 anglers and 57 sponsors and partners the largest that Moresby has ever seen which was well done.

One of the major attractions for this year’s titles was the Dunlop PNG Shootout with a whopping K242,600 up for grabs. There were 15 boats on the water.

He said over the 9 days they had some big catches and saw an amazing number of yellowfin, marlin, mackerel, wahoo, etc out there and congratulated everyone.

Rabaul is set to host the next Fishing Titles in 2025.