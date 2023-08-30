3 sports axed from Pacific Games

According to the PNG Olympic Committee Justification Committee, the codes’ adminstration failed to meet the required benchmark and justification deadlines and criteria.

Rugby League 9s was the only sport that appealed the decision to the PNG Sports Dispute Tribunal who ultimately upheld the decision of the Justification Committee.

The PNGOC is urging all sports targeting participation in the upcoming November 2023 Solomon Islands Pacific Games to meet all requirements by September 6th.

“There is a strict deadline and outlines critical requirements for participation. The PNGOC continues to focus on ensuring that Team PNG represents the best of the country's athletes and aligns with the high standards set for international competition,” says PNGOC.

While many athletes and teams have already received provisional endorsements and are undergoing training, attending national championships, and participating in international events, they must still adhere to the Justification Committee's benchmark requirements.

This ensures their preparedness and potential performance levels are up to standard for selection onto Team PNG.

Athletes, officials, coaches, and team managers have been reminded to complete three obligatory online courses this month on; Anti-Doping, Athlete Safeguarding, and the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competition

Additionally, coaches and team managers yet to be certified under the Oceania Sports Education Program must fulfill pre-course requirements before attending the development coach, strength and conditioning, and team managers courses in early September.

PNGOC Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla, emphasised the significance of these pre-requisites.

“These courses are compulsory. Athletes and officials who don't complete these requirements

cannot participate in the games."