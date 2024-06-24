3 confirmed for Paris Olympics

They are, Kevin Kassman and Gibson Mara from taekwondo and Morea Baru - weightlifting.

When giving a brief update on the team’s lead up preparations and details of other requirements, Team PNG Chef De Mission and former Olympian, Ryan Pini said the athletes have qualified in their own right, while they still have the tripartite universality which will be finalized at end of June-early July 2024.

Pini was part of the Olympic Day event which was celebrated at the Taurama Aquatic Centre Port Moresby on Friday, June,21.

Pini added that at this stage they are looking at six athletes and hoping to get the team together by early July, where they can start to focus and celebrate the team representing and flying the PNG flag in Paris.

Pini said to be appointed as Chef De Mission is a huge honour. He has been part of many games throughout his sporting journey, from the Pacific Games, Commonwealth Games, and other major international championships, and had a lot of good relationships with Chef De Missions before and always admired all the work that they do and now the duty is on him.

“I am looking forward to being able to give that to the athletes and give them an experience so they can be in an environment where they should focus on their events, once we get to Paris”

When giving s sneak preview of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, the Chef De Mission said, It’s 100 years since Paris last hosted the Olympics, so it’s a remarkable occasion.

“They are doing things very differently for the opening ceremony, it’s going to be down the river and we are looking forward to that. It’s going to be a big celebration in Paris for sure. The team is looking forward to getting there.”