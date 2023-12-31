21st edition of The Ipatas Cup

The 2023-2024 season marks 21 years since the competition was initiated by visionary leader and action Egan governor Sir Peter Ipatas in 2002 under foundation naming right sponsor Coca Cola.

Competition manager Sam Koi confirmed the 21st edition of the country’s biggest and longest offeason rugby league competition is underway with 104 registered teams covering the mainland alone. This is testament to the incredible success the competition and the impact on community.

Koi said there are two pools of eight teams vying for the two gold passes for each leg. Morobe, Eastern Highlands, Jiwaka and Hela challenges will be issued eight passes to enter the 2nd leg.

The Morobe challenge Pool A will be played at the Lae Rugby League field featuring 2022-2023 runners up Morobe Pride, Blue Heelers, Beyond Dogs and Ahi Warriors.

At the Danny Leah oval in Goroka, Pool A includes Wikauma Cowboys, Gama Gosia, Mambu Roots and Lapun Olix Falcons while in Pool B you have Gereka Cowboys, Lisapeka Bulldogs, Yomba Siviri and New Direction Ravens.

Koi explained there will be no pool finals as teams will play three games in their respective pools with the team that wins the most games or better points differential will qualify for the Gold Pass for the Eastern leg play off set for Lae in a months’ time.

The Jiwaka challenge is being played at Kimi Rugby League oval and the Hela Provincial challenge is set for Andaja Rugby League oval in Tari, which kicked off on Wednesday 27th December.

The two winners in both pools get the gold pass to represent Hela in the Western End finals in Jiwaka.

Meanwhile, Koi said games for the NGI, NCD and Central challenges have yet to be confirmed.