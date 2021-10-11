20yo athlete in US

Thanks to support from East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird, Anis joined Isila Apkup and a number of other PNG athletes over the weekend at Cloud County Community College in the city of Concordia, Kansas.

Governor Bird said his provincial government is proud to support talented young Sepiks, especially in athletics where there are a few Sepik representatives in the national team.

“We wish him well and hope he makes his family and our country proud,” stated the governor.

Anis joined the sport of athletics in June 2019 when his sports master at Bishop Leo Secondary School, Paul Swakau, brought him to Maprik for an ESP High School Athletics Programme.

The programme was conducted by coaches Otto Wafia and Malcolm Limbai.

His standout performances resulted in Limbai convincing him to take up athletics and he joined the team, training for the 2019 National Championships where he impressed by winning his 100m heat with a time of 10.77 seconds (+2.5).

Athletics PNG president, Tony Green, thanked the Governor for his support and said Anis was both humbled and excited at the opportunity to go to the USA.

“Emmanuel achieved good grades in the national grade 12 exams last year but missed out on his first choice of study, which was political science at Divine Word University,” Green said.

“Though he had the option of another institution on a self-sponsor basis, Emmanuel and his family decided he would focus on training this year whilst APNG sought opportunities for him.”

Anis relocated to Port Moresby in February where he joined Nelson Stone’s squad.

“It’s very different to what I was doing in Wewak and more varied,” stated the 20-year-old.

At Cloud, Anis will join teammates Ephraim Lerkin, Shadrick Tansi, Emmanuel Wanga, Leroy Kamau, Isila Apkup and Leonie Beu.

“The programme has been very good for our athletes,” said Green, “and especially at this time with so many training interruptions at home, we are happy that they are able to further their education whilst getting a good preparation for next year’s Pacific Mini Games and Commonwealth Games.”

(Emmanuel Anis file picture by Graham Robinson)