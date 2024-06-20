2024 Olympic Day celebrations

The event will be a sports demonstration involving participants from in and around Port Moresby. National Sport Federations have also been approached to take part in the event through their Sport for Development programs.

PNG Olympic Committee, as a way of building engagement and excitement for Olympic Day have been implementing the Olympic Values program around the country in the month of June. All the efforts will be concluded in Port Moresby at the Taurama Aquatic Center.

Olympic Day is much more than just a sporting event, it is a time to connect and an opportunity to encourage people to get together, be active, learn about the Olympic values and discover new sports.

Around the world, National Olympic Committees invite athletes and Olympians to share experiences and sporting activities, develop new websites to promote activities to local communities, and organise concerts and exhibitions. Schools use NOCs’ educational resources to incorporate Olympic Day into the curriculum, connecting the Olympic values with school values and well-being.

NOCs also engage people with online events such as quizzes and workouts, uniting communities through sport to stay fit, positive and together.

In PNG, sport and programs present on the day will be; NRL- League Bilong Laif, PNGFA – Just Play, Hookin 4 Health, Netball- Hamamas lo Pilai, AFL -Pilai lo Senis, Inclusive Gymbad, Kicks 4 Kokoda, Cricket, Basketball, Karate, Fencing & Weightlifting.

Federations have also been requested to bring along their implementing partners and set up stalls and distribute information on the day. The partners include; BSP, Femili PNG, Water Aid PNG, Tourism Promotion Authority, Cancer Foundation and Kokoda Track Foundation to name a few.