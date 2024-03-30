2024 National Games Fishing Titles ranked the largest

An elated Port Moresby Games Fishing Club President Robbie Huxley was blown away by the level of enthusiasm and energy of seeing everyone having so much fun was also a highlight in itself.

There’s been so much happening around the waters of Moresby over the past 6 days as the 47th National Games Fishing Titles unfolded with some amazing catches from some of the young anglers, having a crack for the juniors and the women as well.

With so much happening, Huxley has had his hands full at times, keeping everybody’s adrenaline level going but loving every minute of it.

“ Its’ a cracking event, the weather has been so kind to us, the water has been kind to us, fish being caught and that’s what this is all about. What more could you want?”

He also highlighted a few big catches.

“We’ve had a number of marlins come through. We had young Kylan Nelson coming with a 96.6kg blue marlin on a 20 kilos which is fantastic. We’ve got a number of marlin tags across a number of boats, everything is just coming together.”

The President also gave the females and the juniors a big wrap for adding a bit of flavour to this year’s titles.

“We got so many female teams come through and had amazing days. We also got junior teams, we just had a young Molly from Port Moresby today landing a 16 kilo wahoo on 9 kilo, you know only 3.38 kilos off the national record, and everyone is having a crack out there. It is really a sport that just gets everybody and everybody is into it,” an elated Robbie commented.

When recapping on how the big event started on Day 1, Robbie said, ”We started with a full moon earlier in the week and that obviously affected the bites a little bit since the moon gone down fish are feeding nicely now in the nights with more bill fish, more yellow fin, and wahoo started to come through.”

Robbie said all the boats are having a fantastic time.

“We’ve got six visiting boats. This is the most we’ve ever had. We got a 72-footer and a 60-footer all the way from Cairns. We got a number of 40-footers, we got two other boats from Cairns and two other boats from Lae.”

Robbie added “This is the biggest event you could ask for. We just ran a shootout the other morning and there’s no better shootout in Port Moresby than it’s ever run, with both the sides competing for two hundred plus thousand kina prize money.”

The President again reminds everybody “We still got Friday, Saturdy and Sunday left to go so we still got an entire new set of teams ready to come in and have a crack at this. That’s what is all about.

The major fishing event officially concludes this Sunday 31st March, 2024 with the presentation at the Royal Papua Yacht, Port Moresby.