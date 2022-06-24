2022 NRL Signings Tracker: Leilua makes Cowboys switch; Dolphins sign Lee

Originally set to join Todd Payten's side from the start of the 2023 campaign, Leilua will now link up with his new club immediately after the 99-game forward was granted an early release from his contract with the Tigers.

“We are thrilled to welcome a player of Luciano’s ability and class to our club at this stage of the season,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“We were in the fortunate position to be able to fit Luciano into our squad this year if the Tigers had an appetite to release him. It’s worked out well for both parties and we look forward to what Luciano will add to our squad moving forward.”

Meanwhile the Dolphins have announced the signing of Brenko Lee from the start of the 2023 season, further bolstering the club's outside backs.

Lee will join his cousin, Edrick Lee, as part of Wayne Bennett's side for 2023 as the club continues to build for its inaugural year in the Telstra Premiership.

Bulldogs prop Paul Vaughan has signed a two-year deal with English Super League club Warrington and will make the move to England at the end of the season.

The Eels have confirmed the re-signing of star forward Ryan Matterson for a further four years, keeping the NSW Origin representative in the blue and gold until at least the end of 2026.

Parramatta have also landed Knights forward Jirah Momoisea on a two-year deal, with the New Zealand-born forward to join the club from the start of 2023.

Penrith young gun Izack Tago has signed a contract extension with the club to keep him with the Panthers for a further two years.

The only player to have played every minute this season for the defending premiers, Tago — who was already under contract for the 2023 season — will now remain with the Panthers until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Wests Tigers have announced the signing of outside back Triston Reilly, who joins Brett Kimmorley's side after spending the past couple of seasons playing union with the NSW Waratahs.

The 23-year-old joins Wests Tigers on a train and trial deal for the rest of this season before moving into the club’s 30-man roster in 2023 and 2024.

At Melbourne, reigning Dally M Centre of the Year Justin Olam has extended his contract with the Storm for a further four years, keeping him in Melbourne until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The Rabbitohs have landed a blow on their traditional rivals by securing Roosters forward Daniel Suluka-Fifita from the start of the 2023 season.

The Knights have added strength and toughness to their pack for next season and beyond after signing back-rowers Adam Elliott and Jack Hetherington to three-year deals.

To read the rest of this article, click on this link

Story first published by: NRL.com