2021 Signings Tracker: Titans lock in Fermor, Joliffe; Storm sign Wishart, extend Loeiro

Jolliffe and Fermor, who made their Titans debuts in 2020, were contracted until 2022 but have secured their futures for a further two seasons.

“Jaimin is professional and hard-working and it is great to see those type of players rewarded," said Titans coach Justin Holbrook.

“[And] Beau is a really exciting young player in the game. He has great traits with his speed, fitness and power which makes him the perfect modern-day player."

Melbourne have signed a St George Illawarra young gun who has a famous surname with Tyran Wishart joining the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Capable of playing in the halves or at hooker, Wishart has switched mid-season from the Dragons where he had played seven NSW Cup matches this season.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Dragons’ reserves last year, playing the one game before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tyran is very competitive, likes to play with the footy in his hands and is a good defender," Storm football manager Frank Ponissi said.

Melbourne have also upgraded young forward Trent Loiero to their NRL top 30 squad and extended his contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The 20-year-old from the Sunshine Coast made his NRL debut for the Storm in round four against Brisbane, coming off the bench for an impressive 18-minute stint.

Meanwhile, the Manly Sea Eagles have announced new deals for forward Sean Keppie, centre Brad Parker and winger Reuben Garrick.

Keppie has extended his contract through to the end of the 2024 season while Parker and Garrick have re-signed through to 2023.