2021 Signings Tracker: Sorensen extends; Finucane to Sharks

The 28-year-old, who is now signed until the end of 2023, said the decision to stay was an easy one.

"I can honestly say it feels like home. The culture this club has built and continues to build is something very special and I am so excited to be a part of it," he told the Panthers website.

"The energy and love for the game the players and staff bring each day makes it such an enjoyable environment."

Cronulla have signed Dale Finucane on a four-year deal starting in 2022.

Cronulla beat a host of clubs to secure the signing of the highly-regarded 29-year-old.

He will join fellow Storm player Nicho Hynes in moving to the Sharks ahead of next season.

The Sharks have re-signed five-eighth Matt Moylan to a one-year extension for the 2022 season.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to stay for another year," Moylan said. "I've had a few chats to [incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon] and I look forward to working with him, Josh and the coaching staff next year.

"I'm confident they can make me a better player on the field and help with my development off it as well.

"Until then I'm working hard to get back on the field next week and to finish the season off strongly."

Tevita Pangai jnr will spend three years with Canterbury after agreeing to be part of a continuing overhaul.

Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett on Wednesday said Pangai offered plenty to a side that's on the improve.

"He is a great ball runner and strong defender and someone who will be the perfect fit with the other forwards that we have," Barrett said.

Pangai's signing came a day after Jayden Okunbor agreed to a two-year contract extension with Canterbury.

The move comes a day after the club re-signed winger Tui Katoa to a one-year deal.