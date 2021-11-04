2021 Signings Tracker: Olympics duo make switch; Sharks sign Ikuvalu

Warbrick, who was a member of the All Blacks squad beaten by Fiji in July's Olympics gold medal game, has joined the Storm on a two-year deal, while Miller has moved to Cronulla after representing Australia in Tokyo.

Storm GM of Football Frank Ponissi said the club had identified 23-year-old Warbrick, who stands at 194cm tall, as an outside back in rugby league.

“William has some experience at playing league during his school days, so the game won’t be totally new to him," Ponissi said in a statement.

“Once we were made aware by his management that William was seeking to make a switch away from sevens, we were immediately interested and happy to have an initial chat.

“We think William has what it takes to make it in the NRL and will give him every opportunity to achieve his potential.”

Miller was one of four player signings announced by the Sharks, including former Roosters winger Matt Ikuvalu.

Ikuvalu will join new coach Craig Fitzgibbon at the Sharks after four seasons at the Tricolours while Miller arrives after recently competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Further to the announcement, the Sharks confirmed veteran Aiden Tolman has re-signed for another season while promising hooker Jayden Berrell has earned his first top 30 contract in the NRL.

The Storm also announced the signing of former Roosters NRL squad member Jayden Nikorima for the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have confirmed the signing of Adam Elliott for next season after senior players endorsed the recruitment of the star forward on a one-year deal.

Elliott has played 101 first-grade matches for the Bulldogs since making his NRL debut in 2016 and has represented the Indigenous All Stars.

“I’m extremely excited to come to Canberra, make a fresh start and I’m very grateful for the opportunity the Raiders, Ricky [Stuart] and the coaching staff have given me,” said Elliott, who is from Tathra on the NSW South Coast.

Stuart was impressed with the conversations he’d had with Elliott in the lead up to his signing and the Raiders coach said the club’s senior players had also been consulted about his recruitment.

“I’ve spoken to Adam on a number of occasions and he’s really excited about joining our club and taking the next step in his career,” Stuart said in a statement.

“We made sure we spoke to a number of the senior players and leaders at the club about Adam and they were all very supportive of us signing him and that gives us the confidence that he’ll be able to fit in with our squad."

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story