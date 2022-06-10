2021, A Challenging Year For Sport: PNGOC

Secretary-General, Auvita Rapilla when presenting the 2021 Annual Report and Audited Financial Report said last year was tough and the PNGOC was presented with uunprecedented challenges in running fundraising events, hosting the annual general assembly, and adapting to changing technological requirements among other things.

“This forced us to become more collaborative and champion values of honesty, excellence, respect and openness as we strived to be more innovative and work towards optimistic outcomes,” she said.

Rapilla added that the organization have been inspired to work harder with the launching of the 2021-2024 Strategic Plan as they seek out the means to live out the goal to enable PNG to achieve sporting excellence.

She acknowledged all the partners of the PNGOC, whom, without them, PNGOC would not have achieved its objectives in 2021.

Coinciding with the AGM, and to commemorate PNGOC’s 60th Anniversary, six individuals were recognized for their contribution to PNGOC, Sport and Olympic movement.

Awarded the inaugural PNG Olympic Committee Order of Merit Award, were; late Sir Henry ToRobert (Posthumous), Sir Mick Nades, Mel Donald, Tamzin Wardley, Syd Yates and Sir John Dawanincura.

Meantime, elections of Senior Vice President, Female Vice President and Male Vice President also took place at the General Assembly.

Tony Green was re-elected Senior Vice President unopposed while Iamo Launa retained her position as Female Vice President and Kinivanagi Karo was elected the new Male Vice President.

All three will serve a term of four years up to 2026.

PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura congratulated the new Male Vice President, Kini Karo for being the newly elected Executive to the PNGOC Executive Board, while commending Launa and Green for maintaining their positions.

Sir John also took time to thank outgoing Executive Kila Dick for his services to the PNGOC and Team PNG.