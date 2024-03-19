16 TEAM SHOWDOWN IN JT 9s FINALS

The playoffs are scheduled for Saturday, March 23 including the semi-finals to set the stage for the two ultimate Cup grand finalists on Sunday, March 24, including the women's and U20 men’s grand finals.

While the unpredictable wet weather situation in the nation’s capital continues to challenge the organizers of this year’s edition of the annual JT Super 9s tournament with delays, some progress has been made with the finals set.

JT 9’s Tournament Director Bagelo Solien said though it’s been frustrating to see the finals being delayed by a week due to unfavourable weather, the playoffs are expected to go ahead as planned.

Solien said 2023 JT 9s Cup defending champions, Border Storm are looking strong to make a big statement again this year but are also mindful of their new challengers, who are ready to give them a good run with major cash prizes at stake.

For the finals this weekend there is zero tolerance for any misconduct on and off the field with players, team officials or supporters doing so will be handed severe penalties.

Meanwhile, Solien has clarified and confirmed the final score between Saubolo and Ruts Brothers was 18-16 in favour of Saubolo and not 16-all as previously reported.

Saubolo now secured the second spot in pool H with points ladder as Vanagi Blacks 6, Saubolo 4, Ruts Brothers 2, Gabutu Dragons 0.

The upset of the weekend was a star-studded Koki Nauna tamed defending champions Border Storms 8-4 in an evenly contested affair. Nauna is unbeaten in pool C heading into the top 16 playoffs on Saturday and hoping to make it for the major crown.

A grand showdown is expected on Sunday with the champion team to snatch the JT Cup and K20,000 prize money, and the runners-up walk away with K10,000.