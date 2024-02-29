150 days to Paris Olympics

The Australian High Commission and PNG Olympic Committee, through Pacific AusSports, launched this program in a special function at the Australian High Commission premises yesterday. It was officiated by the new Australian High Commissioner to PNG John Feakes and PNG Sports Foundation CEO Albert Veratau.

The event was attended by Papua New Guinea’s Olympic hopefuls including Tokyo Boxing Olympian John Ume and the PNG Women’s 7s team who are on their way to Uruguay.



High Commissioner Feakes, in his opening address, said that the Australian government is delighted to support PNG through the Australian Pacific Ausports program by partnering with PNGOC and the AOC to assist and prepare 33 PNG Athletes who will compete across seven sports including athletics, swimming, boxing, weightlifting, taekwondo, breakdancing and rugby 7s at the Olympics.

High Commissioner Feakes was particularly proud to say such a program enables more women and girls and in this case, 15 female athletes will be supported through this program.

PNG Sports Foundation CEO Albert Veratau commended the Australian Government through the Pacific AusSports Program and the Government for such an ongoing partnership to support our athletes to excel at the Olympics which is the pinnacle of sporting aspirations.