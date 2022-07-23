“Sport, A Game Changer”

I am currently the Country Manager for NRL in PNG, we run sports development programs funded through the PNG-Australia Partnership.

The program is run with the approval of partners, the Department of Education and PNG Rugby League.

“Basically, we run sports for development programs where we use Rugby League as a vehicle to drive social key messaging like respectful behavior and the importance of going in schools, staying in school and then health and well-being messaging.

“We have three indoor sessions in the classroom teaching kids about what they should be eating before going to class so that it keeps them awake and they learn well, same as if they want to be a professional athlete, what sort of food they should eat to look after their body.”

Cathy and her team of professionals teach basic skills of rugby league and run non- competitive competitions for ages from 5years old up to 12. There are programs for youths out of school, to help return to school or do things that will help them prosper in life.

“We also run voice against violence program, basically using the drills of rugby league and incorporating key messages on violence and healthy relationships, and then to educate our young people about what is a healthy relationship and what we can do as elite players or as role models in the community to advocate for GBV.”

Over 800 schools in the country are part of the program, which are run in Port Moresby, Kokopo-Rabaul, Lae and Goroka

Cathy said through the programs, they have received what they call ‘Stories of Change’ as they have seen improvements in attendance of students returning to school and social behavioural changes.

Children have started to be more respectful towards each other and their teachers and bringing water to school every time.

“A lot of teachers use our resources in the classroom both indoor and outdoor. We have seen those changes and it has made us proud of the work we do.

“We get up every day to go to work because we love doing what we do. Making kids smile and giving them an opportunity to play rugby league at school.”

Cathy hopes to go out more to communities to youths and have sessions with them about keeping them healthy and she encourages people to help them contribute towards good society, community in advocating on the little things done in life that contribute to bigger things.