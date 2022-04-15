“Look Outside of Sport”

Team Esa’ala Culture Coordinator Kenphyl Duigu said Sport, Religion and Culture was captured in the program in the current event but he suggested that for future events, agriculture and choir must be added.

“Islanders are known as choir singers and for Esa’ala, we sing choir better in Milne Bay Province.

“Through this National Youth Development Authority program, we have seen that we achieved most of our goals in the youth, law and order, agriculture.

“Our youths ventured into fisheries, law and order, was our primary concern which we seen criminal activities has gone down and many have changed and are involved in sporting activities and in the agriculture sector. We are impressed and happy by the program initiated by NYDA,” said Duigu.

Team Esa’ala came to Alotau with almost 200 plus athletes and officials and registered for three codes in volleyball, soccer and netball.

“It was a privilege and first time for us to have a female soccer team captured in the regional which we are very proud, we brought our women in. We could see that they are performing.”

The team hired three dinghies that took them three hours to travel from the district to East Cape and continue their journey by PMV into Alotau town.

“It was very difficult as a maritime district but we managed to get here. I thank the Member for Esa’ala, Davis Steven, the Esa’ala District Development Authority and District Administrator, Nickson Kenesi for their support towards our youths in Esa’ala.