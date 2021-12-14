“Intrust Super Cup Comp Tough”

He said for players that are transitioning from playing the Digicel Cup to Hunters is hard. Having come through the same pathway, Puara said it takes time for a player to show confidence and advance into playing a different level of rugby league.

Puara said considering the number of new players that have joined the Hunters train-on camp, many have a lot of talent. He said the new players are bonding well and taking heed of the advice from the coaching staff.

“With training, the new players have stepped up to prove their worth but the decision of cutting down the team is always a hard one to make, especially when you know that everyone has worked hard for a spot in the final team.”

The team will be trimmed down toward the end of December and beginning of January 2022, where the final squad is announced.