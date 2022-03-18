“Believe In Yourself”

Brazilian coach, Marcos Gusmao told the players during team talk to believe in themselves.

“We are playing final. Every game is final and I believe in you. The New Zealand Whites the favourite but we will play as final and play to win. We need to score goals.

“The team is very focused on the game and wants revenge, we are sure we will have a great game,” the coach said.

After Team Talk, coach Marcos Gusmao, has announced a strong team including several of those players in 2016 drawn match in Port Moresby, where New Zealand won on penalty.

To boost the team, The Team Talk also had former PNG Defense Force Commander Retired Brigidier General Jerry Singirok, encouraging PNG Kapuls to remain focus and give their best for Papua New.

“This tournament will expose the team as the ambassadors of Papua New Guinea, how you perform, how you conduct yourself both on the field and off the field will represent the type of country that you represent.

“Therefore this game is not only a game of soccer, you are basically ambassadors of Papua New Guinea. Go out and do your best,” said Singirok.

Gusmao has announced his team against the New Zealand All Whites. The team is:

Roland Warisan (goalkeeper), Koriak Upaiga, Alwin Komolong, Felix Komolong, Daniel Joe (backs) David Muta (skipper), Emmanuel Simon, Jacob Sabua, Tommy Semmy (midfielders) Raymond Gunemba and Ati Kepo (Strikers)

Meanwhile, the opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Oceania Qualifiers has been hit by COVID.

The match between Vanuatu and Tahiti was abandoned after Vanuatu was unable to field a squad due to a number of players testing COVID positive.

The Oceania Football Confederation said in a statement that the majority of the Vanuatu squad had tested positive via Rapid Antigen Tests just before leaving for the stadium.

“Vanuatu would not have had enough players to field a team. OFC is working with FIFA on the matter and will provide a further update in due course,” the organisation said.

FIFA regulations for World Cup qualifying state tournaments should “proceed as scheduled whenever possible” if a match is called off due to a lack of available players.

In the opening played match early this morning in Doha, the Solomon Islands beat Cook Islands 2-0, under a strong breeze at the Grand Hamad Stadium and will be followed by the PNG-New Zealand match at midnight.