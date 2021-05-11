“This guy is ideal for us” – Storm

Coates put pen to paper on a two-year deal last week which will see him link up with the Storm for 2022.

Melbourne don’t often go to market for established stars but they made an exception for the Queensland representative winger.

The Broncos – Coates’ current club – the Titans and Cowboys all table offers for the Papua New Guinean international.

Bellamy was spotted speaking to Coates prior to Christmas and the clubs confirmed the deal on Sunday.

But what left the premiership-winning coach most impressed weren’t Coates’ on-field attributes, it was what he had off it.

“Most people watch Xavier play and realise what a talent he is. He’s so big and fast and he’s just a real footy player,” Bellamy told NRL360 on Fox League.

“The thing I was even more impressed with is how good a person he is.

“I’ve met him a couple of times and sat down and had a chat with him. I don’t think I’ve ever met a player I’ve been more impressed with in that situation.

“He’s so humble, down to earth but honest at the same time. After I first spoke to him I thought: this guy’s ideal for us.

“Not only is he a great footy player but a great person as well and those are the sort of people we want at our club.”

Picture and story credit to NRL.com