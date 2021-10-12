‘Wouldn’t bother with the rest’: Dire warning to Fury challengers amid big call on next fight

Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in an instant classic by knockout and now has 30 days under WBC rules to agree to an undisputed unification fight with Usyk.

That is unlikely though with Anthony Joshua triggering his rematch clause with Usyk, who is the is the new WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of the world.

It means Fury instead will be made to defend his title against the winner of the fight between Whyte and Otto Wallin.

Fury’s father John though does not believe either are worthy of his time, let alone Joshua who seemed destined for a blockbuster bout with the ‘Gypsy King’ before his stunning defeat to Usyk.

“He’s gotta go look for Usyk or nothing, in my idea,” John told talkSPORT.

“It’s Usyk next, or nothing. I wouldn’t bother with the rest of them, they’re not in Tyson’s class.

“Would Dillian Whyte deal with Deontay Wilder? No. So why would they wanna put him in with my son and get him knocked out?

“Tyson can’t get up for them kind of fights. For me, I’ve told him, Usyk or don’t bother.”

He can try telling Whyte that though, who told Sky Sports News he will demand the Fury bout should he defeat Wallin.

“Fury has the belt. Wilder had the chance to fight me for three years but didn’t,” Whyte said.

“Hopefully now the WBC forces my position and Fury has no choice. It’s a massive British fight, a major fight for Britain.

“Fury is an unpredictable man who might say: ‘I am done!’ I hope we can make a fight when I get past Wallin. But Fury is a difficult guy to plan.

“I haven’t heard a word from him about making a fight.”

Boxing promoter Frank Warren did not rule out the Joshua megafight when asked about Fury’s plans.

“What a great fight that would be in the UK, to get it back there,” he told BBC Sport.

“But at the end of the day the person who will make the decision is Tyson, he may even want to retire, who knows what he wants to do.

“There are no Yanks out there for him to fight. I think he’ll be back here [in the UK], which will be a great homecoming.

“There are a few options there. Usyk would be a massive fight here. The Joshua fight is still a massive fight.

“Dillian Whyte is a big fight, providing he beats Otto Wallin… there are some big fights for him.”

Story first published on Foxsports Australia

Link to original story