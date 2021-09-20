‘Witnesses intervened’ in alleged DV incident as new details emerge on Milford arrest

Milford, 27, was arrested at 2am on Monday morning with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wilful damage after an argument with his wife, Miri, and spent a night in a police station lock-up.

The Courier Mail reports that three onlookers intervened after seeing Milford and his wife involved in an argument.

The NRL has yet to respond to the news, although it has been reported that the integrity unit will open an investigation.

“Anthony Milford has completed his contractual duties with the Brisbane Bronco,” the Broncos said in a statement.

“He is on leave and due to begin a new NRL contract elsewhere at the commencement of the 2022 pre-season.

“As the matter is now before the courts, the Broncos will make no further comment.”

Milford is set to join South Sydney later this year after the Broncos opted to not renew his $1 million contract.

A Queensland Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Marshall Street in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley shortly before 2am following reports of a disturbance.

“A 27-year-old Forest Lake man was arrested nearby and charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wilful damage.

“He was given police bail to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 20.”

Story first published on foxsports.com.au

Link to original story