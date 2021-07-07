‘Outrageous’ strike sends Italy into Euro final after penalty shootout thriller

Both sides were unsuccessful with their opening shots at goal but it was Joringho who proved the winner, slotting the penalty after Alvaro Morata’s spot kick was saved.

It was a heartbreaking twist for Morata, who had scored Spain’s opening goal in the second half to silence his critics.

Jorginho, meanwhile, never looked like missing as he performed his trademark hop, sending Unai Simon the wrong way and then slotting it to send the Italy faithful into delirium.

Live coverage of the 2nd semi Finals between England and Denmark will be on TV Action 5.00am Tomorrow PNG time.

The winner will meet Italy in the finals.