‘One of the first players Wayne spoke about’: Dolphins land second signing

The 25-year-old will finish up with Parramatta at the end of next season and will then join the Dolphins for on a two-year deal.

Stone — a former New South Wales under 20s, Junior Kangaroos and Australian Schoolboy — can cover lock or hooker. He’s played 28 NRL games since making his debut for the eels in 2018.

The Dolphins confirmed the signing on Tuesday with CEO Terry Reader revealing Stone was short-listed early.

“We need to build some depth to the squad we will ultimately enter the competition with, and Ray is just the type of player we are looking for,” he said.

“He is one of the most feared defenders in the NRL and when we sat down to talk about recruitment, Ray Stone was one of the first players that Wayne Bennett spoke about.

“Ray has gained some good NRL experience with the Eels and also covers the hooker position.

“We look forward to him joining the Dolphins when we begin pre-season training in November next year.”

Stone joins Melbourne Storm and Queensland State of Origin star Felise Kaufusi as the first two NRL players to sign with the Dolphins for their inaugural season.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story