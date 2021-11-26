 

‘No place in society for violence against women’: Storm player stood down over alleged incident

BY: Loop Sports
15:40, November 26, 2021
161 reads

The Melbourne Storm have stood down Tui Kamikamica after he was charged by Queensland Police over an alleged incident involving a woman outside a Brisbane hotel.

The NRL Integrity unit is aware of the incident after they were informed by the Storm on Thursday.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the club made the decision to stand down Kamikamica, pending his plea in response to the allegations, the NRL Integrity Unit investigation and the club concluding a formal, in-person interview with Kamikamica, who remains out of state,” the club said in a statement.

“This will take place next week. Storm believes firmly that there is no place in the game or society for violence against women at any time, in any circumstance.”

“The club will not make further comment until it has been advised of Kamikamica’s plea andconducted further enquiries.”

Kamikamica, 27, played in the preliminary final earlier this month and has been at the Storm since making his debut in NRL 2017.

The lock has made 55 appearances for Melbourne, while also representing Fiji in 12 internationals.

Kamikamica is contracted until the end of 2022 and the Storm have an option in their favour for 2023.

MORE TO COME

 

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story

Tags: 
Tui Kamikamica
Melbourne Storm
NRL
Author: 
Fox Sports Australia
  • 161 reads