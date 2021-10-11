‘Need to pull their heads in’: Brandy slams Panthers’ ‘out of line’ grand final celebrations

Firstly Panthers utility Tyrone May was criticised for a social media post that alluded to his sex tape court case.

In another incident Penrith back-rower Viliame Kikau was captured on social media singing the Rabbitohs anthem, Glory, Glory to South Sydney.

Panthers players then came under fire for disrespecting Norm Provan and Arthur Summons after the NRL launched an investigation into how the $30,000 NRL premiership trophy was damaged.

Speaking on Mornings with Matt White on SEN radio, Alexander took aim at the players for their conduct on social media in the aftermath of the win.

“There have been a couple of social media things that haven’t impressed me,” Alexander said on SEN radio.

The NRL is investigating whether the Panthers damaged the premiership trophy. Source Instagram

“I think a couple of our players need to pull their heads in after what they’ve posted on social media.

“It gets a bit out of control. I don’t follow social media.

“I’ve had people tell me about what’s been posted, and some of it shouldn’t have been.

“It was a bit out of line.”

However Alexander was reluctant to put too much blame on the players for breaking the trophy as it is not the first incident to happen in the aftermath of a premiership win.

“I don’t think the trophy is a biggie,” Alexander said.

“There is precedents.

NRL trophy being carried around like a little baby. Source: Instagram.

“Laurie Daley in 1989 the trophy fell off the back of a ute down in Canberra in one of the parades. It tumbled off the back of the ute.

“When they said the trophy has been damaged it wouldn’t have been on purpose. It would have been an accident. I don’t think that is a real issue.”

