‘Millions were waiting’: CL forced into redraw after ‘shameful’ Man Utd blunder

PSG had initially been paired together with Manchester United in a tie that would have seen old rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo come up against one another.

However, the reworked draw sees them play record 13-time European champions Real while the Old Trafford side will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

UEFA had earlier blamed a “material error” due to a “technical problem with the software of an external service provider” as it announced that the draw for the first knockout round of its flagship competition would have to be redone three hours later.

With the draw being streamed live from UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the problem was made evident when Manchester United’s name was drawn to face Villarreal, despite the fact the two clubs could not have played one another having been in the same group.

The ball containing United’s name did not then appear to be replaced correctly and so they were not included as possible opponents for the next team to come out of the pot.

With the whole draw compromised, a red-faced UEFA was left with little choice but to start again.

Qatar-owned PSG, with their array of attacking stars in Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, now face a Real side currently top of La Liga, managed by former Paris coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spaniards knocked PSG out at the same stage in 2017/18 and relations between the clubs have recently been at a low ebb with Real openly courting the signature of Mbappe, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

Madrid are unlikely to be happy with the new draw as they had initially been given an easier tie on paper against Benfica in the very first match-up before the problems occurred.

“It was surprising, shameful and difficult to understand considering millions of viewers were waiting for the draw,” Madrid’s director of institutional relations, former player Emilio Butragueno, told the club’s television channel.

Liverpool had initially been drawn against knockout-phase debutants Red Bull Salzburg of Austria.

They now face three-time former winners Inter, the Serie A champions and current Italian league leaders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Inter’s city rivals AC Milan twice in the group stage.

Salzburg instead got six-time winners Bayern Munich, while last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City take on Sporting Lisbon and Benfica will play Ajax.

City had initially been paired with Villarreal but coach Pep Guardiola accepted that a new draw was the only fair solution.

“I think it is fair. It was a mistake but sometimes these things can happen. If there was a mistake you have to repeat so it is not suspicious,” he said.

Villarreal now face Juventus, while the one tie in the original, botched draw that was repeated later sees reigning champions Chelsea face French title-holders Lille.

Thomas Tuchel’s side, who could have been paired with Bayern or Madrid having come second behind Juventus in Group H, will be relieved at that draw.

United’s tie against Atletico means the Spanish club coming up against Ronaldo, who has knocked them out of the competition five times in the last decade, including winning two Madrid derby finals when with Real.

The first legs will be played in the second half of February with second legs in early March.

This season’s final will be played in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on May 28.

The mess-up with the draw comes at a bad time for the European game’s governing body, at the end of a year in which relations with some of the continent’s biggest clubs were soured by the botched attempt at a breakaway 12-team Super League.

UEFA will soon introduce a new format for the Champions League group stage from 2024 which will see the number of clubs increase from 32 to 36 with each team guaranteed 10 group games compared to the current six.

LAST 16 DRAW AT A GLANCE

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Six-time European champions Bayern are the only German team through to the last 16.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will be counting on the goals of Robert Lewandowski, who missed last season’s quarter-final loss to PSG through injury. The Pole struck nine times as Bayern completed a perfect group stage for the second time in three years.

Salzburg, 1994 UEFA Cup finalists, are through to the knockout phase for the first time. Germany striker Karim Adeyemi, 19, is the one to watch for a club that helped develop Erling Haaland.

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Manchester City (ENG)

Last season’s Champions League runners-up go up against the Portuguese champions in a tie where Pep Guardiola’s City will be heavily favoured.

The Premier League leaders narrowly missed out on a first European crown, losing to Chelsea last May, but free-flowing City are again among the chief contenders for the title.

Sporting, coached by 36-year-old Ruben Amorim, recovered impressively after losing their opening two group games. Their last trip to the knockout rounds ended in a 12-1 whipping by Bayern in 2009.

Benfica (POR) v Ajax (NED)

In Sebastien Haller, Ajax boast the competition’s leading marksman this season with 10 goals. The Ivorian hit four on his debut and has scored in every game since, powering the Dutch giants to six wins from six.

The four-time European champions face Benfica, winners of the European Cup in 1961 and 1962.

The Portuguese club, coached by the wily Jorge Jesus, pipped Barcelona to second place in Group E on the final day to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time since 2016/17.

Chelsea (ENG) v Lille (FRA)

The title-holders have not looked back since Thomas Tuchel’s appointment in January, going on to lift the Champions League trophy for a second time.

A formidable defence was the blueprint for success, but the Blues will expect more from record signing Romelu Lukaku as they try to repeat as kings of Europe.

While Chelsea could not have asked for a kinder draw after finishing second in Group H, French champions Lille -- led by Canada striker Jonathan David -- are out to cause more upsets on the continent.

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Manchester United (ENG)

A series of late goals by Cristiano Ronaldo allowed United to top their group and by February new coach Ralf Rangnick will hope to have made his mark on the three-time former European champions.

Spanish champions Atletico scraped through Group B by beating Porto in their last game but Diego Simeone’s side are off the pace in La Liga and have recently struggled against English teams, losing twice to Liverpool in the group stage.

They have also gone out to teams featuring Ronaldo no fewer than five times in the last eight years.

Villarreal (ESP) v Juventus (ITA)

Juventus, currently sixth in Serie A, are not the force they once were. However, they managed to top their group despite losing 4-0 away to Chelsea, and their reward is a relatively kind draw.

Villarreal qualified for the Champions League by virtue of winning the Europa League, their first major trophy. They may be in the bottom half in La Liga, but Unai Emery’s side will fancy upsetting Juve, who have gone out to Porto and Lyon at this stage in the last two years.

Inter Milan (ITA) v Liverpool (ENG)

These clubs have won nine European Cups between them but this is just the third time they have been drawn together. Inter won 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals on the way to winning the trophy in 1965, while Liverpool triumphed 3-0 on aggregate in the last 16 in 2008.

Inter are the reigning Italian champions but Jurgen Klopp’s side are in formidable form this season. They were the first English team ever to win all six group games and they will have top scorer Mohamed Salah as well as Sadio Mane back from the Africa Cup of Nations by the time the tie comes around.

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (ESP)

Kylian Mbappe will be the primary focus of attention here. The PSG striker is out of contract next June and Real have long been favourites to land his signature.

Otherwise this tie sees the French league leaders, with their superstar attack of Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, continue their bid to win a first Champions League crown against the record 13-time champions Real, winners when the teams met in the 2018 last 16.

Real are top of La Liga under former PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti and should be seen as favourites, at least on present form.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story