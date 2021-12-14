‘He’s keen’: Jack de Belin set to play for minnows at 2022 Rugby League World Cup

De Belin spent more than two years out of the NRL while fighting to clear his name in court and two hung juries ultimately saw charges against him dropped.

The former NSW Blues player returned to the competition with the Dragons this year and he now has more representative duties in his sights.

De Belin, 30, qualifies for the Kumuls via his grandmother and coach Michael Marum is keen to pick him.

“Jack is eligible,” Marum told AAP.

“Through our coaching group, John Wilshere talks to all the players and the clubs about selection. “Jack was keen and I’m sure if he took the opportunity he would love it.

“He would come in and mix in really well with the other boys.

“I’m sure the boys would love him and the coaching staff and all the country would welcome him.”

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story