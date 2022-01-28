‘Far out, this is happening’: Inside the SIX-club race for Hynes’ signature and why the Sharks won

The 25-year-old was the feel-good story of 2021 and the living proof of perseverance paying off.

Now, he’s settled into his new home in Cronulla, across the road from the beach — a perk for the Central Coast product — with his best mate. And as for his new club?

“I’m loving it,” Hynes told Foxsports.com.au.

Everything has fallen into place for Hynes. He enjoyed a breakout season for the Storm, was included in the New South Wales extended squad for Origin III and became a marquee signing for the Sharks.

But, as it’s been well-documented, his journey to NRL stardom wasn’t exactly a smooth ride.

Hynes made the move to the sunshine state to play for the Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup after graduating from Manly’s under 20s side. It was up in Mackay that he genuinely thought he’d never play first grade and considered studying to become a teacher as a back-up plan.

But he caught the attention of the Storm and switched to their feeder side, Sunshine Coast Falcons in 2019 before making his debut later that year.

He had to wait until 2020 to get a second shot in the NRL, but ended up adding 11 more games to his name.

Hynes was named on the bench for the grand final that season, but never got onto the field. As a fullback or half by trade, he was stuck behind Ryan Papenhuyzen — who was one step ahead having just enjoyed his own breakout season — as well as Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes.

An injury to Papenhuyzen last season saw Hynes get an opportunity in the No.1 jersey. What he didn’t realise at the time though was that it was the start of an incredible rise that would see him become the most in-demand off-contract star in the competition.

“It’s pretty crazy, to be honest,” Hynes said.

“Even three or four years ago I didn’t think I would ever put an NRL jersey on. This time last year I got to play in the finals series, was in the grand final team and was like ‘well, what’s my role going to be?’ because Paps was fully fit, ‘was I in the 17? Or was I not in the 17?’

“I always knew my ability was there to do what ‘Paps’, Munster and ‘Hughesy’ could do because I learnt a lot off watching them. I just thought ‘if I get a good run of footy, I can do the exact same thing’.”

And that’s exactly what happened.

Hynes went on to star at either fullback or in the halves 17 times last season — but it only took around four games to capture the attention of rivals.

There was a lot of speculation around who would land the hottest signature in the game at the time.

Conscious of wanting to remain humble, Hynes admitted the interest was “good.” But what he really means is that the interest was... well, great.

“There was a lot more (interest) than I had ever dreamt of. There were a few (clubs)... I don’t want to sound arrogant...

“I ended up meeting with the Sharks, Broncos, Warriors, there was almost a meeting with the Dragons, the Raiders called as well, and the Cowboys.”

Not bad for a guy that was seriously considering turning to his back-up plan a few years ago.

“Come to negotiations time I was like ‘far out, this is happening’,” he added.

“I’m used to Queensland Cup or reserve grade teams wanting to sign me. Now I’ve got a handful of NRL teams. It was just unbelievable.

“I’m very grateful, I definitely won’t take that stuff for granted because it’s something I’ve been wanting for so long.”

So with options galore, what did the Sharks offer that other clubs couldn’t?

Craig Fitzgibbon.

Although he’s about to embark on his first season as an NRL coach, Fitzgibbon brings to the Shire years of experience working under Trent Robinson at the Roosters and has also been a part of the NSW Origin set-up.

Many have tipped him to be the next big thing in the coaching world and it seems Hynes is one of his biggest fans.

“There was just something about Fitzy that I was drawn to,” Hynes said.

“Obviously Melbourne wanted to keep me as well and I had long chats with (football manager) Frank (Ponissi) and (coach) Craig (Bellamy), I was always honest with them from the start.

“I just wanted to make sure I showed how much I respect them and I wanted to give them the last say as well.

“But it just got to a time where they knew they wouldn’t be able to keep me because I wanted to start (in a team) and I just don’t think they could have matched the money.

“But the money isn’t important to me, it was more about getting the opportunity to start every week and make a name for myself in the NRL.

“Fitzy, the way he spoke about culture and being a defensive club, his values that he wanted to bring to the club, it was sort of similar to ‘Bellza’ and Frank and how they go about their business.

“I thought if I want to go somewhere, I want to go somewhere similar and somewhere that’s going to make me a better player too and keep me going as well as I was going at the Storm.

“There’s no disrespect to the other clubs, I just thought this suited me.

“Every time my manager called me about another club, I’d always say ‘what’s Fitzy and the Sharks offering?’ I don’t know why, just straight away it was (the Sharks) and now I’m loving it.”

Cronulla had the inside lane from basically the beginning. All they had to do was match what the other clubs were offering. They were just as keen on Hynes as he was on them, so that wasn’t really a problem at all.

“My manager called me to tell me another club offered X amount and however many years and I said to him ‘if the Sharks can match that or come close then I’m there’,” Hynes said.

“He called back and said ‘Righto mate, they’ve done it. They’ve matched it — well they’ve gone even a little bit more. We’re on, are you sure you want to do it?’ and I said ‘yes, let’s do it.’

“As soon as I got off the phone to him I called my dad and told him ‘we’re a Shark — it’s happening.”

That phone call to dad was a special one.

Hynes was coached by his dad from the under 6s up until the under 14s at the Umina Bunnies... “I always give it to him because he never won a competition,” Hynes joked.

“I remember one day I went home, I think it was after I met up with Cronulla, and you could just tell how proud he was,” he added.

“He said ‘I knew you were going to go well in the NRL, but I didn’t know you were going to go this well.’ A bit of a backhanded compliment,” Hynes laughed.

“But just to hear him say that and to see how proud he was it made me really happy and I’m so glad he’s got to go on his ride with me.”

Telling his family was easy. Telling Bellamy and Ponissi was not.

“I think (the Sharks) were going to release it a week later so I was planning on how to tell ‘Bellza’, Frank and my teammates. But then somehow it was getting leaked so my dad rang me back and said ‘Nicho, you’ve got to tell them now’,” he said.

“So I quickly pulled Bellza and Frank aside… that was a tough conversation.

“It was hard because I tried to express how much the club meant to me. But I’m not a 300-game player, I’m not Cameron Smith, but they gave me my opportunity, they taught me so many things, they taught me to be a better man off the field.

“It was just a family that I never had before, I was so in love with that place and the people there. It was tough, I started to get a bit emotional when I did it, but they were fine.

“They were glad I was coming here with Fitzy, they hold him in high regard.”

Hynes was also able to break the news to the Storm’s greatest-ever fullback and a big part of his life that same day — and the response he got from Billy Slater cemented the fact that this move was the right one.

“I grabbed the other coaching staff and told the rest of the club. It was pretty cool that Billy was there at the time because he’s been a massive help in my career,” he said.

“I can’t thank him enough, I think he’s a big reason why I went so well last year. He would come to sessions, he came up to camp on the Sunshine Coast once, he would send video clips and give me calls about what plays he reckons to do. He cares so much about the Storm and he gave me so much advice.

“I was glad he was there, he told me that I probably made the right decision so when a club legend is telling me it was the right decision then I was happy.”

Hynes is already a part of the furniture at Cronulla. His new teammates are very fond of him and the grin from ear to ear is a sure sign he’s going to enjoy this next chapter.

Three years locked in on a deal understood to be worth around $1.8 million. No more doubts and no more back-up plans.

Hynes’ plan to turn to teaching once upon a time has actually now changed to becoming a coach.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story