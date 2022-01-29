‘Deal is done’: Milford locks in NRL lifeline — and he’s already got his next move lined up

Milford was meant to be a Rabbitoh this year after signing a one-year deal, however that contract wasn’t registered after assault allegations emerged.

The 27-year-old is reportedly due to face court in mid-February, casting doubt over whether he will feature for South Sydney — or any team at all — this year.

However, Triple M’s Ben Dobbin has reported Milford’s relationship with the Rabbitohs “is done” and instead he will sign with the Knights for the 2022 season.

After that he will head back to Queensland to play under his old Broncos coach, Wayne Bennett, at the Dolphins.

“He definitely won’t play for South Sydney this year. That relationship is done,” Dobbin told The Rush Hour.

“I’m led to believe with some information I have been given over the past couple of days that is that the Newcastle 12-month deal is a lock.

“It’s a lock. He’ll play at Newcastle this year, but he will definitely be a Dolphin next year.

“That deal is done, they will announce it shortly.”

Milford is accused of three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm after allegedly assaulting three bystanders — a man and two women — who intervened in an argument between Milford and his wife Miri. He also allegedly threw a garbage bin at a car, leading to a charge of wilful damage involving a vehicle.

He was once one of the highest paid players in the competition, however struggled to live up to the $1 million price tag in his final seasons for the Broncos.

The playmaker found some form in the back end of 2021 and had secured the career lifeline from the Rabbitohs.

Instead, according to Dobbin, he’ll head to Newcastle.

The Knights have been weighing up their options after veteran halfback Mitchell Pearce was released early. They had been chasing Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks, however Milford’s arrival would put that to bed.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story