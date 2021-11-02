‘Can’t believe it’: Raging favourite stunned as Verry Elleegant wins Melbourne Cup

Incentivise fell just short, finishing in second with Spanish Mission in third and Floating Artist in fourth.
All the pressure was on Incentivise and it looked the winner into the straight before Verry Elleegant finished with a stunning late burst to capture its 10th Group 1 victory and handing Chris Waller a first Cup victory.
It continued James McDonald’s stunning run as the nation’s most in-form jockey.
While nobody was doubt Verry Elleegant’s credentials some, including two-time champion jokcey Corey Brown, felt it was the “forgotten” contender of the Cup.
Entering Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup as the shortest-priced favourite in the Cup since Phar Lap won it in 1930, anything but victory would have been a disappointment.
“I never thought I'd ever win one, I always dreamed of it,” McDonald said post-race.
“I can’t believe it. This is what dreams are made of. I’m speechless really.
“She was trained by a master. She’s a superstar and I’m so proud of her.
“I love her to bits... her fight and determination takes her so far.”
Incentivise had been well-backed since his showing at the Brisbane carnival and his romp in the Caulfield Cup further encouraged punters’ confidence as he shoots for a 10th consecutive win.
FULL FINISHING ORDER
1st — Verry Elleegant
2nd — Incentivise
3rd — Spanish Mission
4th — Floating Artist
5th — The Chosen One
6th — Grand Promenade
7th — Delphi
8th — Selino
9th — Tralee Rose
10th — She’s Ideel
11th — Twilight Payment
12th — Miami Bound
13th — Great House
14th — Sir Lucan
15th — Explosive Jack
16th — Master of Wine
17th — Pondus
18th — Carif
19th — Knights Order
20th — Persan
21st — Port Guillaume
22nd — Johnny Get Angry
Last Place — Ocean Billy
