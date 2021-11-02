‘Can’t believe it’: Raging favourite stunned as Verry Elleegant wins Melbourne Cup

Incentivise fell just short, finishing in second with Spanish Mission in third and Floating Artist in fourth.

All the pressure was on Incentivise and it looked the winner into the straight before Verry Elleegant finished with a stunning late burst to capture its 10th Group 1 victory and handing Chris Waller a first Cup victory.

It continued James McDonald’s stunning run as the nation’s most in-form jockey.

While nobody was doubt Verry Elleegant’s credentials some, including two-time champion jokcey Corey Brown, felt it was the “forgotten” contender of the Cup.

Entering Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup as the shortest-priced favourite in the Cup since Phar Lap won it in 1930, anything but victory would have been a disappointment.

“I never thought I'd ever win one, I always dreamed of it,” McDonald said post-race.

“I can’t believe it. This is what dreams are made of. I’m speechless really.

“She was trained by a master. She’s a superstar and I’m so proud of her.

“I love her to bits... her fight and determination takes her so far.”

Incentivise had been well-backed since his showing at the Brisbane carnival and his romp in the Caulfield Cup further encouraged punters’ confidence as he shoots for a 10th consecutive win.

FULL FINISHING ORDER

1st — Verry Elleegant

2nd — Incentivise

3rd — Spanish Mission

4th — Floating Artist

5th — The Chosen One

6th — Grand Promenade

7th — Delphi

8th — Selino

9th — Tralee Rose

10th — She’s Ideel

11th — Twilight Payment

12th — Miami Bound

13th — Great House

14th — Sir Lucan

15th — Explosive Jack

16th — Master of Wine

17th — Pondus

18th — Carif

19th — Knights Order

20th — Persan

21st — Port Guillaume

22nd — Johnny Get Angry

Last Place — Ocean Billy

