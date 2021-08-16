‘Brutal and violent’: Wallabies great ‘clings to life’ as new details emerge in horror axe attack

The former back rower was at home when three people broke into his family home in Coorparoo at 3am on Monday morning.

According to Channel 7, Kefu was stabbed in the stomach after the family confronted the men and a brawl erupted.

Seven ambulance crews attended the scene and he was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital and is in a serious condition with abdominal wounds.

He has been in surgery all morning.

Kefu’s wife, son and daughter were injured during the frenzy and were also taken to hospital.

His wife suffered a significant arm injury, while his son suffered lacerations to his back and abdominals and his daughter a hand injury.

Neighbours were reportedly woken and raced to the scene to help, holding down one of the alleged offenders who was arrested at the scene, while the other two managed to get away.

Police arrested the man and seized a knife and an axe, while a machete is also believed to have been used.

The alleged offender “coughed and carried on” and has been taken to hospital to be checked for COVID-19.

Another man is arrested and under police guard at the same hospital after suffering a wound to his back.

Two teens aged 15 - who were out on bail for other offences - are in custody, with police looking to press attempted murder charges. A third is reportedly still on the run.

The third person is believed to have escaped in a stolen car.

Kefu’s home is reportedly located on a quiet street in Coorparoo, which is an affluent and family-friendly inner-Brisbane suburb.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said police were called to the house about 3.15am.

“The information police received that people unknown to the family had entered the house and people had been stabbed,” Supt Fleming said.

“I understand the residents of the house woke to noises inside the house and one of the adults went to investigate those noises.

“I understand that person was accosted by at least one of the offenders in the premises and threatened to be stabbed if they didn’t hand over vehicle keys.

“Other members of the family came to that person’s aid and during this time very significant injuries occurred to the family as a result of what we will allege is the actions of the offenders who have broken into the family’s home this morning.”

Supt Fleming said Kefu was expected to recover from the attack.

“His initial condition was described as critical but expected to survive,” Supt Fleming said.

“The mother has suffered very very serious lacerations to her arm.

“I’m told that her wounds are very significant.

“Two children, young adults have been the victims of the offences as well. The adult male suffered terrible wounds to his arm and back.”

The rugby community reacted in shock and with messages of support for Kefu following the news.

Wallabies great Tim Horan posted on Twitter: “Thoughts and preyers to Kef and the family” while another Wallaby and former teammate Own Finegan wrote: “This is crazy stuff. Thoughts and prayers with Kef and his family”.

Current member of the Tongan international team coached by Kefu, Cooper Vuna wrote: “Keep fighting coach! We are all here with you. Ofa Atu Toutai Kefu”.

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams also tweeted his support: “Thoughts and Prayers are with my Tongan brother Toutai Kefu & his family”.

Kefu played 60 times for the Wallabies, including winning the World Cup in 1999 and scoring a match-winning and Bledisloe Cup-winning try in 2001.

He made 103 appearances for the Queensland Reds during his career before moving to Japan and eventually taking up coaching, and is currently the head coach of the Tongan national team.

Story first published on Fox Sports

