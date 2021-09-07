‘The recruitment is awful’: Warriors slammed for ‘nepotism’ over costly Lodge move

Lodge was a mid-season signing from the Broncos, with Brisbane believed to have been chipping in a decent chunk of his salary to have him play for Nathan Brown’s side.

The deal was sealed by the controversial prop’s father-in-law and the Warriors recruitment manager, Peter O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan’s son, Sean, is also in the Warriors’ squad.

Lodge has only played six games since signing from Brisbane, copping a total off six weeks suspension.

He was handed a further ban following Sunday’s head to head with Titans prop Jarrod Wallace which saw him flip the bird at fans after he was sent to the sin bin.

Speaking on SENZ’s Baz and Izzy for Breakfast show on Monday, Kemp, who coach the Warriors in 2004 and 2005, said the Lodge circus in the 44-0 loss was the icing on a terrible season.

“I thought a few of their players really got frustrated with their season that it all boiled over in the end,” Kemp said.

Link to Original Story