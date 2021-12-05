 

YOUNG PROP OPENS UP

Loop Sports
December 5, 2021
Ethan Bullemor has opened up on his move from the Broncos to the Sea Eagles, revealing he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work under Des Hasler.

Bullemor made his NRL debut at the Broncos last year but the club struggled during his 25-game tenure.

The 21-year-old told News Corp he wanted to taste success so made the move to Manly, who finished fourth on the ladder this season.

“For myself, I got to a point where I felt like I wanted to be succeeding more than I was,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“I wanted to break out and try to better myself. I felt like sometimes a change is a good way to do that. I had a lot of success in previous examples where I have moved towns or schools or implemented a change in my life.

“It really makes you work a bit harder and can open up a new range of possibilities, expose you to new ways of doing things.

“I was lucky that Manly came about. It looked like a perfect fit to me. It is obviously a team that most people would love to be part of – they are flying pretty high and they seem to have lots of aspirations to go better than they did last year.

“That was a good sign in my mind.

“In all honesty, there was a fair bit of thought and consideration leading up to it but once I looked at it and really understood how I felt and what I thought was the right move, I have been really steadfast in it since then/.

“I haven’t looked back. It (Brisbane) is a club I grew up supporting and wanting to be part of. I was lucky enough to have been part of it.”

“(Manly) had a good season last year and they’re all really keen to improve on that.”

“The impression I have got from talking to some of the guys at the club is that they are not resting on their laurels. They are not happy or satisfied with a top-four finish.

“They are really talking about going that extra mile, winning the comp and playing in a grand final.

“As a football player, that is the stuff you dream of and that is what I want to do.”

 

Source: foxsports.com.au

Ethan Bullemor
NRL
Author: 
Foxsports.com.au
