Winning start for Sepik Pride

Sepik Pride fairytale victory 14-8, literally broke the hearts of the PRK Gulf Isou who showed their dominance for majority of the contest.

From a penalty kick, Isou took an early lead 2-0 at halftime.

Second half intensity and pace of the game continued with both teams showing a lot resilience and intent in their attacking sets, while defense was brutal with a number of players on both sides getting cautioned by the match referee.

A deadly hit on Pride’s gun center Joe Frank “the tank” by Isou number 6 Justin Yoka, spilled the bin inside Isou’s 20. Yoka on counteract scooped up the loose ball to give center Eliakim Lukara a free run to the line to take an 8-0 lead.

Sepik Pride captain, the courageous former Guria and PNG Hunters maestro, Wartovo Puara jnr kept calm, cool and collected, rallying his troops around the park to stay in the fight. Puara combined well with his young halves Dickson Amea and Peter Pakali to control play.

A deft kick at the back of a good attacking set into Isou’s right corner, was chased through by center Frank catching Isou off guard to score, bringing the house down, and putting his name in the history book, scoring Pride’s try to trail 4-8.

With 7 mintues to go, another wave of attack towards Isou line, paid dividend when fullback Roy Ellison set up outside centre Elijah Iwa for their 2nd try to draw 8 all.

A well placed bomb by Pakali into the opposition’s 20, caught fullback Gabby Taune and winger Kenny Laho in a friendly fire after both went up to contest for the ball. Pride’s speed machine John Paul picked up the spill and scooted away to score, giving new franchise from the North, EMK Sepik Pride a maiden victory 14-8 at fulltime.