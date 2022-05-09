Wigmen Stop Vipers

Meanwhile 2020 premiers Kroton Hela Wigmen put a dent on Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers clean winning track record in the season, with a solid win on Sunday at the Santos National Football Stadium.

The Wigmen handed Vipers their first loss of the season in a thrilling 16-14 finish.

As anticipated, the match was a classic example of what great rugby league teams can bring to the table.

Vipers spine in Yunny Patrick at 6, Karis Peter in 7 and Brian Gispe at 9 had their work cut out for them right from the get go as the fired up Wigmen outfit started to dictate terms through their unrelenting attack and defence.

Vipers on counteract did well to calm the storm when they scored first through Philip Homlie to lead 4-0 before Wigmen reciprocated in back to back fashion with tries to Norman Brown and former Tumbe gun centre Valentine Wamdi to put the score at 12 -4.

Patrick added 2 more points to Vipers tally from a penalty kick to put the halftime score at 12-6 Wigmen’s favor.

Both teams had their army of supporters cheering them on for the entire contest.

The intensity and pace of the match up continued in the 2nd stanza. On the back of another good attacking raid into Vipers territory, Wigmen's star centre Junior Igila scored again from dummy half play with Solomon Pokare adding the extras to give them a 10 points buffer at 16-6.

Vipers never say die attitude paid off with a late converted try to Manu Soli and setting up a grandstand finish.

In the end however Wigmen held on to take out the match 16-12 at fulltime. Wigmen's little general Solomon Pokare was voted man of the match.

In the other Rd 3 results Isou defeated Lahanis 6-nil, Dabaris defeated Cutters 28-20, Gurias beat Muruks 18-nil and Mioks beat Tumbe 8-4.