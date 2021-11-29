Wigmen snatch Sepik 9’s Cup

2020 defending champions QPR Colts made the top 4 but fell short to a stronger and classier Wigmen outfit in the preliminary finals.

East Sepik provincial capital of Wewak was buzzing with rugby league enthusiasts when teams from 8 different provinces converged at the Pora Oval for the 2nd Agmark Sepik rugby league 9s challenge played over Friday and Saturday.

The main man and Tournament Coordinator Bradley Simon was certainly blown away by the two-day event let alone the amount of talent and class displayed throughout. The round robin games didn't disappoint. From 16 men’s teams, 8 proceeded to the Cup playoff.

2020 Champions QPR Colts made the top four but fell short to a stronger Kroton Wigmen side. The boys from West New Britain 15 city Roosters cruised passed a determined Kainantu Pirates, who did impress a lot of people with raw talent by the Eastern Highlands lads.

The grand final showdown between Wigmen and West New Britain City Roosters was the icing on the cake for an action packed two days of tough but entertaining rugby league nines action.

Wigmen walked away with the 1st prize of K15,000 and the tournament Cup. 15 City Roosters received K7,000, Pirates of Kainantu in 3rd place received K3,000, and Colts of POM in 4th place, took K1,500.

The grand final was officially kicked off by Minister of Agriculture John Simon. In the absence of Patron Governor Allan Bird, Deputy Governor David Kausik was there to witness the event. Minister Simon also sponsored top performers of the tournament and grand final with K1,000 each.

Individual awards: went to:

Shane Nigel (Colts) - Top Points Scorer

Clent Lama (Spiders) - Top Try Scorer

Gori Akuni (Wigmen) – Grand Final Man Of The Match

Tony Wemin (Wigmen) – Player Of The Tournament

On behalf of East Sepik Provincial Government and Patron Governor Bird, the tournament committee thanked supporting sponsors, Agmark Group of Company, the Agmark Gurias and Kumuls Coach Michael Marum for their support in delivering the tournament.