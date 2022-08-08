Wigmen prevail over Vipers

It was Wigmen‘s little livewire Tapie Solu jumping out of dummy half to put Wigmen in front first 6-0 before Vipers reciprocated with a freakiest corner try to left winger Kora Lega to equalize 6.

Wigmen again continued to dominate field position and this time the nippy Patrick Morea scored a trademark try from dummy half to put Wigmen back in front 12-6.

On return serve, Vipers rake Brian Gispe spun his way through some flimsy Wigmen's defense to put Vipers back in the contest. Five-eight Yunny Patrick potted a successful penalty kick for Vipers to hit the lead at the break.

Wigmen came out of the shed in the 2nd half with a spring in their step.

That's when star halfback Solomon Pokare and the energetic Tony Wemin at 6 started dictating terms to the Vipers.

Wigmen scored again through man of the match Siki Konden and mister reliable Norman Brown before Wemin backed up his own bomb picked up the spill and scored to seal the deal for Wigmen at 26-14 at fulltime.