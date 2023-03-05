WHP team sets Ipatas Cup record

The visiting team stamped their mark by beating hosts, Morobe Pride, 14-10.

Thirteen (13) minutes into the grand final match and the WHP outfit recorded the opening try through left winger, Jade Puk.

Captain Mosely Tika was unable to convert their first try, leaving the score at 4-0.

The hosts were outplayed by the nimble Mt Hagen side, failing to record any try in the first half.

Six (6) minutes into the second half and an impressive run by Saints forward, Jimmy Puk, placed the visiting team in front with 8 points.

Tika’s kick, again, could not find the posts.

Nineteen (19) minutes in, Morobe Pride recorded their first unconverted try of the match through right winger, Sedric Buno.

The scores were at 8-4 until the fleet-footed Western Highlands side grounded the ball past the host team's tired defenders.

This time, Tika converted for a 10-point lead.

Thirty-seven (37) minutes in and Pride’s Leo Fred recorded a converted try but it was too little too late.

The Saints scooped the coveted Ipatas Cup as well as K50,000.

Second-placed Pride walked away with K25,000.