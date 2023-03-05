Wests Tigers v Titans: Brooks, Api in; Stimson set to start

For their part, the Tigers haven't tasted finals since 2011, while the Titans have been there just once in the past six seasons so both clubs are aware something needs to change.

The acquisition of Api Koroisau, David Klemmer, John Bateman and Isaiah Papali'i, coupled with the ongoing development of Fonua Pole and Stefano Utoikamanu gives the Tigers pack a more potent look, but they'll need halves Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks to come to the party if they are to trouble the top sides.

Only the Warriors conceded more points than the Tigers in 2022 so it's imperative they muscle up and defend their line and they can make an early statement by silencing a Titans attack led by AJ Brimson and Kieran Foran.

The vastly experienced Foran heads to the Titans after two impressive seasons at Manly where he played 49 of a possible 51 games and showed he still has plenty to offer at the top level.

Foran will look to quickly form a combination with youngster Tanah Boyd as the Titans look to increase their attacking output from last year's 19ppg, which ranked them 12th in the NRL.

Team News

Wests Tigers: The Tigers have made no changes to their team 24-hours out from kick off. Halfback Luke Brooks (calf) has been named to play alongside star recruits Api Koroisau, David Klemmer and Isaiah Papali'i. Another big name signing, John Bateman, has only recently arrived from England and will be rested in round one. Centre Tommy Talau and second-rower Shawn Blore make their returns after missing the entire 2021 season due to ACL injuries. Veteran Ken Maumalo's knee injury opens the door for ex-Panther Charlie Staines to start on the wing. Brandon Wakeham, Justin Matamua and Junior Tupou were omitted from the extended squad on Saturday.

Titans: Edge forward Beau Fermor suffered an ACL injury at training this week and faces an indefinite period out of the game. Joe Stimson replaces him in the starting side and Sam McIntyre joins the bench. Star recruit Kieran Foran joins Tanah Boyd in the halves, AJ Brimson starts at fullback and former Rooster Sam Verrills rounds out the spine at hooker. Flyer Alofiana Khan-Pereira makes his NRL debut on the wing on the back of a four-try haul in the Pre-Season Challenge win over the Dolphins. Jayden Campbell will bring impact from the bench in No.14.

Stat Attack

Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens will reach the milestone of 250 games as coach of the club on Sunday.

The Titans have won eight of their past 10 games against Wests Tigers.

The Titans have not won in Round 1 since 2018 (30-28 v Raiders at Cbus Super Stadium).

The Titans' leading tackle breaker from last year, Greg Marzhew (117 in 17 games) has departed to Newcastle. Their next best tackle buster was David Fifita (79 in 18 games).

Wests Tigers have won only two of their past seven games at Leichhardt Oval (36-22 v Canterbury, rd 11, 2022 and 26-6 v Penrith, rd 13, 2021).

Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma requires one try for a century of NRL tries. He has scored 95 tries for the Tigers and 4 for the Storm.

