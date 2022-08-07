Wests Tigers v Knights: Pole set to start; Best back on deck

Brett Kimmorley's side moved off the bottom of the Telstra Premiership ladder with a much-needed win over the Broncos and now find themselves just two points behind the Novocastrians as they enter the final weeks of the regular season.

Having battled injury and inconsistency all season, the Knights come into Round 21 on the end of a four-game losing streak and searching for answers with the worst attack and defensive record through the first 20 weeks of the season.

Adam O'Brien's side will take some confidence from the 26-4 victory they scored over Wests Tigers earlier in the season, but much has changed for both teams since they squared off in Round 2 with several new faces in the respective sides.

The Rundown

Team news

Wests Tigers: There are no late changes for the home side. Youngster Fonua Pole gets his second crack in the starting side as the replacement for Jackson Hastings (ankle). At 26, Wests Magpies NSW Cup captain Tom Freebairn will make his NRL debut off the bench.

Knights: There are no further late changes. Utility Kurt Mann was listed among the reserves on Tuesday but dropped out on Saturday as he continues to recover from a quad injury. Prop David Klemmer was overlooked for disciplinary reasons, replaced by Jacob Saifiti in the starting side.

Key match-up

Adam Doueihi v Anthony Milford: In a disappointing year, the return of Adam Doueihi from injury has been a silver lining for Wests Tigers fans, with the local junior looking more comfortable in the number six jersey as each game goes on. Since shifting into the halves, Doueihi has scored two tries in three games while also averaging over 100 metres on the ground — providing the attacking spark for Brett Kimmorley's side. His battle against Anthony Milford will be pivotal to each team's chances of getting the result on Sunday, with the Knights playmaker keen to end his time at Newcastle on a high before joining the Dolphins next year. Despite winning just one of their last five games, Milford has averaged a try assist per game for the last five weeks and has looked the most likely among an ever-changing Knights spine that has struggled without superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga.

Stat Attack

While both teams haven't had a lot of joy defensively this year, it's firming as a tough matchup on Sunday with the two sides currently sitting on the bottom of the ladder for points scored. Wests Tigers have the second fewest points this year (292) while Newcastle have managed just 284 through 20 games, and haven't scored more than 12 in each of their last three outings. Having scored 52 tries each this year, it could come down to goal-kicking on the day with the Knights (67 percent conversion rate) just shading Wests Tigers (66 percent) in that regard.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story