Wests Tigers v Dragons: Naden suspended; Ravalawa set to return

The drought-breaking win over defending premiers Penrith sets up a chance to chase back-to-back wins for the joint venture - a feat not achieved by the club for over 12 months.

St George Illawarra have dropped their past four games by a total of 11 points, indicating while they're not getting the victories Anthony Griffin and his side need, they're certainly not being blown off the park.

Dragons captain Ben Hunt will share the dummy half duties with Moses Mbye after former Wests Tigers hooker Jacob Liddle was dropped.

Mbye will start at hooker before Hunt moves into the role when Jayden Sullivan comes off the bench, and the pair's battle with Api Koroisau in the middle will be among the storylines to watch.

The clash between Hunt and Luke Brooks will also have a fair say on the match with Hunt unable to help his side over the line in the past month while Brooks produced one of his best performances in years to down the Panthers.

Both sides have a 5-5 record that dates back to 2017 but it's the Dragons who have had the most recent success with back-to-back wins over the joint venture.

Team news

Wests Tigers: A couple of changes for the joint venture with Brent Naden accepting a three-match suspension for a shoulder charge meaning Tommy Talau comes into the backline at centre. Asu Kepaoa is also back from illness last week and joins the interchange.

Dragons: Anthony Griffin has reacted to the side's fourth-straight loss with Liddle and Zac Lomax among those dropped for Magic Round. Teenage second-rower Toby Couchman is 19th man, while Michael Molo shifts to the interchange with Jack de Belin to start up front. Jaydn Su'A returns from a shoulder injury with Billy Burns also named on the edge, moving Jack Bird to lock.

Stat Attack

Wests Tigers are aiming for back-to-back wins for the first time since April 2022.

The Dragons have lost their past four games despite outscoring their opposition 14 tries to 13.

Tigers winger David Nofoaluma has scored eight tries in his past six games at Suncorp Stadium.

The Dragons have lost all three Magic Round games since 2019.

Wests Tigers have lost seven of their past eight games in Queensland.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.

