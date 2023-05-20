Wests Tigers v Cowboys: Brooks hits 200; Leilua added to squad

Heading into last week's game off the back of consecutive wins, Wests Tigers produced another determined effort against the competition heavyweights to hold South Sydney to just one try through 70 minutes before letting it slip late on, with the 20-0 scoreline in the end perhaps not painting a full picture of the contest.

It did, however, highlight the continued struggles in attack for Wests Tigers, who have now scored just 136 points through 11 rounds and remain bottom of the Telstra Premiership ladder as a result of their shut-out last Saturday.

Halfback Luke Brooks will be hoping his milestone game can spark the home side into form, with the Balmain junior celebrating his 200th NRL game.

There were no such struggles in attack for North Queensland in their clash against the Dragons in Townsville, piling on the points to run out 42-22 victors. Having spoiled Ben Hunt's 300-game milestone in last weekend, Todd Payten's side will also be hoping they can do the same again to Brooks this time around.

After a slow start to the year, the Cowboys head into Round 12 looking to record three wins in a row for the first time all season, courtesy of halves Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend starting to find their groove once again.

With edge back-rower Luciano Leilua returning to the side alongside Heilum Luki who has re-emerged as dangerous a threat on the edge, coach Todd Payten is confident his side can make it three on the trot at Leichhardt.

“He’s (Luciano) has got himself in terrific condition, he’s had a six-month pre-season and if I look at him, this is the best nick I’ve seen him in," Payten told the media on Friday.

"It’s going to take him a couple of weeks to find his rhythm in terms of his match fitness but what he offers us is power, size and skill out on the edge. Couple that with Heilum on the other and you’ve got a real threat there."

The Cowboys will fancy their chances at overcoming a Leichhardt Oval hoodoo which has seen them record just one win from their last nine attempts – a thrilling 34-30 victory from their most recent encounter in 2021.

Team News

Wests Tigers: No changes for Tim Sheens. Brent Naden has one more game to serve on a suspension so Tommy Talau retains his spot in the centres. Daine Laurie, Justin Matamua and Aitasi James were the players to drop out when the squad was trimmed to 19 on Friday.

Cowboys: Just the one change with Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (head knock) to miss the game and his place on the bench taken by Riley Price. Jason Taumalolo (knee) is expected to be back on deck next week. The no-fault stand down condition has been removed on Luciano Leilua, and he was added to the squad on Thursday. He remained in the squad when it was trimmed to 19 on Friday and looks to set to play his first game of the season.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com